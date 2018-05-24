MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Severe storms raced across the Twin Cities Thursday night, and caused downed trees and power lines both in the Twin Cities and west of the metro.

The storms developed in western Minnesota late Thursday afternoon, and high winds caused tree damage and downed power lines in Renville and McLeod Counties.

Officials in McLeod County say several small tree limbs were down as of about 6:30 p.m. About 60 people in the Glencoe area were without power.

Just after 7 p.m. Thursday, the National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Hennepin, Scott and Carver Counties. The storms brought down trees in the Twin Cities, some power lines and heavy downpours caused flash flooding.

High winds also blew the roof off a barn in just west of Watertown in Carver County.

The line of storms continued, heading towards western Wisconsin after 8 p.m.

Officials with Xcel Energy say more than 11,000 people are without power as of 9:10 p.m. due to Thursday’s storms.