MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Severe storms are heading towards the Twin Cities Thursday night, and they’ve already caused downed trees and power lines west of the metro.

Just after 7 p.m. Thursday, the National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Hennepin, Scott and Carver Counties. The same storm raced through Renville and McCleod Counties, knocking down trees and power lines.

renville storm damage Storms Knock Down Trees, Power Lines West Of Twin Cities

(credit: Jeremy Hinderks/Renville)

Officials in McLeod County say several small tree limbs were down as of about 6:30 p.m. About 60 people in the Glencoe area were without power.

