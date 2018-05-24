Filed Under:Deadly Rollover, Shoreview

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We’re working to learn more about a deadly crash in Shoreview overnight.

It happened on the 3400 block of Victoria Street. There, a car traveling north on Victoria went off the road and appears to have rolled.

A WCCO photographer on the scene says at least one person was removed by the medical examiner.

At this point, we do not know the cause of the crash. More information is expected to be released by the Ramey County Sheriff’s Office Thursday so check back for more.

