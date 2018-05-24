MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities couple died within hours of their engagement early Thursday morning in a single car rollover crash in Shoreview.

The Ramsey County Sheriff’s office says neither 21-year-old Analisa Leal or 34-year-old Jose Campiz were wearing seat belts.

The car ended up upside down in a neighbor’s yard, and the couple were declared dead at the scene.

The crash on Victoria Street was so severe that investigators could not tell who was driving.

Leal’s sister-in-law, Grace Herberg, says her family is devastated.

“Why are we going through this? Why was she taken from us so young? Her life is just starting,” Herberg said.

She said the two had become engaged just Wednesday after Campiz asked Leal’s parents for their permission.

“The parents granted that blessing for them, and they were so excited to have her parents approval for that,” Herberg said.

The speed limit on Victoria Street is 35 miles an hour, but neighbors tell WCCO that speeding has been a huge problem — so much so that a crosswalk was installed in the past year because of two elementary schools just down the street from the crash site.

“They get going pretty fast on this stretch,” said neighborhood resident Erikka Quinn.

Quinn and her son, Tristan, showed us where the couples’ car left the road — almost at the same spot where a car slammed into a tree one year ago.

“They missed that curve,” Quinn said.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office says the investigation into possible speeding and other factors that could have contributed to the crash is ongoing.

Campiz did have a revoked driver’s license for a prior conviction for failing to submit to a breathalyzer test.

The sheriff’s office says they do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash at this point.