MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s Thursday, so if you are working for this long holiday weekend, check out these things WCCO This Morning found to do in the Twin Cities!

Fort Snelling Tours

Over Memorial Day Weekend, explore the grounds of Fort Snelling and engage with the many stories that make up this location’s history. Learn about Native American history and the Fort’s role in U.S. expansion. Or watch demonstrations like cannon firings, blacksmithing, and more. On Monday the Chapel will be open for prayer and tours.

Elm Creek Swim Pond

Get your suit, the Elm Creek Swim Pond opens this Saturday!

Every day from now until Labor Day the pond will be open starting at 9 am.

Skip the lines and purchase your season wristband online.

Black Forest Inn’s Spargelfest

The Black Forest Inn continues their annual tradition of ringing in spring with a festival dedicated to asparagus! Spargelfest, based loosely on a German tradition, kicks off this Friday. Taste a special menu of dishes all featuring asparagus, including asparagus-flavored ice cream or a vodka-infused asparagus cocktail. Spargelfest takes place until June 3.

Town Classic Baseball @ Target Field

Finally, a spring tradition in Minnesota. Watch Town Classic Baseball at Target Field this weekend. Teams from all over Minnesota are participating. Games are this Saturday, tickets are $10. All proceeds benefit the Twins Community Fund.