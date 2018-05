MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Students in Burnsville got a late start to the school day Friday after a pipeline fire broke out near the school’s buses.

District 191 reported the transportation provider’s bus barn was within the vicinity of the fire.

The district reported all schools would be starting two hours later than normal.

Students may be heartened to learn that their school day will be shortened because of the incident. Each school day will end at the normal scheduled time.