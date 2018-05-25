MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Metro Transit police say a bus driver suffered minor injuries in an assault Friday in downtown Minneapolis — the third attack of its kind in just five weeks.

The assault happened at about 5 p.m. on Fifth Street and Hennepin Avenue. Police say they took two young males into custody for questioning.

The identity and condition of the driver, who was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, has not been released.

Police say the assault happened near the bus, and they are reviewing the vehicle’s surveillance footage.

This is the third attack in just five weeks on bus drivers in Minneapolis. A driver was assaulted on April 18 in north Minneapolis, and another driver was beaten two days later on 7th Street and Nicollet Mall in downtown.