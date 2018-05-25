MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Cannon Falls say a moped driver is in the hospital after he fled an officer and crashed Thursday evening.

According to Cannon Falls police, an office attempted to pull over a moped on May 24 at 7:15 p.m. on the 700 block of Cannon River Ave.

The driver, who was known to not have a driver’s license or moped operator permit, fled from the officer and refused to stop when the officer turned on the squad lights and siren.

During the pursuit, the moped driver left the roadway, entered the Canoon Falls bike trail and lost the officer. The driver was later located turning onto Highway 19 from Hardwood Way, driving east on the highway.

An assisting officer began pursuing the moped driver, who didn’t stop at his residence, and continued eastbound driver slower than the posted speed.

At one point, the officer attempted to get ahead of the moped, but the moped driver attempted to block the attempts. That’s when a collision occurred between the moped and squad car. The moped then lost control and crashed.

Officers requested paramedics and provided first aid to the driver, who was alert and responsive.

The moped driver was taken to the hospital.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call the Cannon Falls Police Department at 507-263-2278 or the Rochester District of the Minnesota State Patrol at 507-285-7410.