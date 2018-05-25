SEVERE WEATHER: Watch The Latest Forecast | Check The Live Radar | Photo Gallery | Weather App
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The U.S. Senate has confirmed a Minnesota judge as the state’s next U.S. Attorney.

Erica MacDonald was confirmed as the state’s top federal prosecutor on Thursday. MacDonald has been a judge in Dakota County since 2010, and was a federal prosecutor before that — focusing on cases dealing with violent crimes, drugs, human trafficking and child pornography.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar said she urged her colleagues to support MacDonald based on her extensive legal experience. She says MacDonald is a dedicated public servant who will serve Minnesota well.

President Donald Trump nominated MacDonald in April to replace Andy Luger, who was ordered to resign in March 2017, along with 45 other holdovers from the Obama administration. Gregory Brooker has been serving as U.S. attorney in the interim.

