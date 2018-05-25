SEVERE WEATHER: Watch The Latest Forecast | Check The Live Radar | Photo Gallery | Weather App
DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — The Coast Guard says two teenagers are safe after their float went adrift on Lake Superior off Duluth’s Park Point.

Park Point Beach in Duluth (credit: CBS)

Several agencies were called around 2:30 p.m. Friday. Officials say the teens were on an inflatable raft and were out on the lake about a half-mile off shore but were unable to swim back.

The women, ages 18 and 19, were back on shore about a half-hour later.

KBJR-TV reports no one was hurt. The Duluth Fire and Police Department along with the St. Louis County Rescue Squad were called in to assist.

