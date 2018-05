MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s Friday, which means it’s time for our special pet guest of the week!

This week’s guest comes from the Northwoods Humane Society. Luka is a 3-year-old Dachshund mix.

“Luka came to us because his owner couldn’t afford the heartworm treatment. He is now treated, neutered, and ready for his new forever home,” the organization said.

Luka also has a brother just like him at the shelter as well: Noodles.

Click here for more information.