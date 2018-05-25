ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Sen. Michelle Fischbach is set to take an oath of office as lieutenant governor after months of resisting the role.

Gov. Mark Dayton’s office says Fischbach will be sworn in Friday morning to serve as the Democratic governor’s No. 2. It’s an apparent change of heart for Fischbach, a Republican who was automatically elevated to the role by state law after Dayton appointed Tina Smith to the U.S. Senate.

Dayton will call a special election to fill Fischbach’s central Minnesota seat.

Fischbach and Democrats had skirmished over whether she had to give up her Senate seat — a critical question with Republicans holding just a one-seat advantage in that chamber. And Fischbach had been sued twice over trying to hang on to the seat.

Fischbach did not immediately respond to messages left at her Senate office.

