MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis, the largest city in the state, has been given the green light to raise the minimum age to buy tobacco. City Council members passed the ordinance that raises the age for tobacco sales from 18 to 21.

The city of Minneapolis is not the first city to make this change, but they are on the forefront. With a unanimous vote, it is now the seventh city in the state to pass a Tobacco 21 Ordinance.

“Starting at the age of 12, my mother smoked two packs a day,” city council member Lisa Goodman said. “Tobacco is an addiction.”

Minneapolis joins other suburban cities in Minnesota — including Bloomington, Edina, Falcon Heights, Plymouth, Shoreview, St. Cloud and St. Louis Park — in raising the age for sales.

“Today kids in Minneapolis continued blazing a trail for change in Minneapolis and around our state,” Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said. “Passing this ordinance marks a resounding victory for our kids’ health and a tipping point for a change in state law. Our city is joining a coalition fighting the tobacco lobby to reduce youth smoking.”

Ordinances vary from city to city, though. Robbinsdale only restricts sales of flavored tobacco to anyone under 21. Mankato’s city council voted against raising the age limit in February.

Last year, the city voted to ban the sale of menthol products expect in tobacco shops.

This ordinance does not go into effect immediately. It will officially become law in Minneapolis on October 1.