MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 37-year-old man is in custody after a standoff at a White Bear Lake residence Thursday afternoon forced Highway 61 in the area to be closed for several hours.

White Bear Lake police responded at about 1:35 p.m. Thursday to a domestic disturbance between a male suspect and female victim on the 2100 block of 1st Street. When officers arrived, the victim met officers outside and said he boyfriend threatened her with a knife. She was not injured, and the suspect was still in the residence.

Police say the suspect, identified as Troy Allen Strawn, had brief verbal contact with officers but was not cooperative. He refused to surrender to police and went back into the residence. Authorities received information that he had multiple knives and possibly a firearm in the house.

A SWAT team was called, and negotiations went on for nearly four hours before Strawn was taken into custody at about 5:15 p.m. Authorities say a chemical irritant was deployed into the residence, and Strawn was hit by a “bean bag” before his arrest.

Strawn was taken to a hospital for evaluation before being booked into the Ramsey County Jail on suspicion of second-degree assault and terroristic threats.

Police said the residence where the incident took place was in a heavily-populated area near Highway 61, forcing the highway to close for three hours between southbound Highway 96 and 2nd Street. Nearby homes were also evacuated as a precaution.