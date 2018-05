MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Burnsville police say a man was killed in a single-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle in the early hours of Saturday.

According to police, the motorcyclist crashed at 141st and McAndrews roads at 1:49 a.m. Saturday.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The state patrol is investigating. The victim’s identity will be released later by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.