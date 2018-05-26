MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Memorial Day Weekend is the unofficial start to summer — and we have temperatures to match.

A Heat Advisory is in effect Sunday for Hennepin and Ramsey counties, with the hottest temperatures expected between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. — which may curtail some strenuous outdoor activity.

Running goal to goal on the soccer field is tiring enough, let alone doing it under the hot sun.

Temperatures were in the 90s for the NSC CUP tournament in Blaine. The players packed sunscreen, misters and extra water to try to keep cool.

It did not matter where you were – it is hot. From the soccer fields in Blaine, to the National Weather Service Center in Chanhassen.

“It’s been a while, and I know even having temperatures like this, we haven’t seen this in over 10 years,” said Joe Calderone, senior forecaster at the National Weather Service. “I believe it was 2006, last time we had a stretch of solid 90s all the way through the Memorial Day weekend.”

Calderone said the heatwave is surging up from the southwest, so our temperatures are hotter than Phoenix on Saturday.

In fact, we are 20 degrees above average for this time of year.

But does this mean a hotter summer is on the way? Calderone said not necessarily.

The glimpse of hope in all of this is that even though temperatures will be in the high 90s Sunday, the humidity should drop, meaning it will feel different than the 90 we expect in late summer.

The last time we had six days in a row of 90-degree temperatures was in August of 2013.

