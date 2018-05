MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 35W in Burnsville.

According to the state patrol, the rollover crash occurred at around 7:22 a.m. Saturday on I-35W near Burnsville Parkway.

Shortly after 11 a.m., the state patrol confirmed the crash involved a fatality.

The number of people or vehicles involved in the crash is unknown.