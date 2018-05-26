MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 21-year-old Stewartville man has been killed after crashing his motorcycle in Mower County Friday.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash occurred shortly after 10 p.m. in Racine Township in Mower County.

The motorcyclist was traveling southbound on County Road 8 from County Road 1 when he left the roadway and hit a driveway. He was killed in the crash.

Details are limited, but the state patrol says road conditions were wet. It’s unknown if that was a factor in the crash.