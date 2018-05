MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office says no foul play is suspected after a body was discovered in the Mississippi River Friday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s office, the body was found at 4:10 p.m. near the Rock Island Swing Bridge in Inver Grove Heights.

No foul play is suspected, but it has not been ruled out.

The victim’s identity and cause of death will be released later by the medical examiner’s office.