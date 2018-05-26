MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fishermen on Medicine Lake in Plymouth found a body in the water Saturday, according to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office.

A sheriff’s office representative said the fishermen boating on the lake discovered the body a little after 10 a.m. and called 911.

Law enforcement and fire crews responded, and a deceased man was located near the east shoreline and removed from the lake.

Hennepin County officials are investigating.

No foul play is expected, and the victim’s identity is expected to be released later by the medical examiner.