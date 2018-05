MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two Excelsior firefighters were hospitalized after working a house fire in Shorewood in Saturday’s extreme heat.

Crews were called to the 6100 block of Cathcart Drive in Shorewood at about 1:17 p.m. A garage was fully engulfed when they got there, and the fire was spreading to the house.

Four people and two dogs got out of the home safely. Officials say the house is a total loss.

Three firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion, two of whom were taken to an area hospital.