Heat Wave: Know More: Summer Heat | WCCO Weather Center | Latest Forecast | MN Weather Records
Filed Under:Bde Maka Ska, Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis Fire Department is highlighting the important role played by life vests after an overturned canoe sent four people into Bde Maka Ska.

The incident happened at about 8:20 p.m. on the lake formerly known as Lake Calhoun.

The canoe overturned just off of Thomas Beach. It was carrying three adults and one child.

A Minneapolis Fire Department boat was able to reach them in the water and give them a ride back to shore.

All four of the people in the canoe were wearing life jackets.

bde maka ska water rescue 4 Rescued After Canoe Overturns On Bde Maka Ska

(credit: CBS)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch