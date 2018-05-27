MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis Fire Department is highlighting the important role played by life vests after an overturned canoe sent four people into Bde Maka Ska.

The incident happened at about 8:20 p.m. on the lake formerly known as Lake Calhoun.

The canoe overturned just off of Thomas Beach. It was carrying three adults and one child.

A Minneapolis Fire Department boat was able to reach them in the water and give them a ride back to shore.

All four of the people in the canoe were wearing life jackets.