MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Monday is Memorial Day, so many places that would normally be open are going to be closed.

That includes government offices, banks, public schools and the stock market.

Courts will not be in session.

And, you won’t be getting any mail since the U.S. Postal Service, FedEx and UPS have the day off.

Most retail and grocery stores will still be open, and many are offering holiday deals.