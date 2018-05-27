MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Twin Cities metro area and much of southern Minnesota are under a heat advisory, as the state is seeing a stretch of extreme heat, with highs in the 90s.

In Rochester today, a marathon was canceled because of the heat. Organizers of the Med City Marathon let runners do a half marathon, but the full marathon was called off.

The temperature continued to climb throughout the afternoon.

When the the weather gives you lemons, some make lemonade — lots and lots of lemonade. Cal Wilde was working a lemonade stand at the Minneapolis Farmer’s Market.

“The heat’s good for us, because that means we’re going to be selling more lemonade,” he said.

And they were buying a lot at the Minneapolis Farmer’s Market, a beverage to compliment the corn that’s not exactly local yet. Bruce Smith, of Smith Farms, said that his corn is currently from Florida, and will likely be coming from Georgia next week.

With July-like temperatures, though, it almost feels like a corn harvest. Smith said he’d prefer if it were 10 degrees cooler — merely uncomfortable, instead of unbearable.

“It’s hot, it’s hot, it’s super hot and windy, but the food is great, so that’s why I’m here,” Kieumy Ly of Richfield said.

Water was a much-savored commodity at the Dog Wellness Club & Boarding. They had a full house of holiday weekend boarders.

“It’s easy to think a dog is just laying down when they might really be suffering from heat exhaustion out here, and that’s something we have to keep a really close eye on,” Dog Wellness Club employee Michelle Ramsay said. “It’s important we keep them safe with each other, with humans, and if you add another element of heat in there, we need to really stay on top of it and make sure everybody’s safe and having a good time.”

So the dogs got frequent air-conditioned breaks inside, and when outside, they had access to multiple sources of water.

One thing that helped Sunday was the cloud cover and the wind, but for some perspective, it was 77 degrees in Jacksonville, Florida late Sunday afternoon, and 73 in Los Angeles.