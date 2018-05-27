MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A marathon in southern Minnesota did not happen Sunday because of the unusually warm weather.

Organizers of the Med City Marathon in Rochester canceled it Saturday, saying that the health and safety of the runners is their highest priority.

Instead of running the full marathon, the runners could run the half marathon Sunday morning.

KIMT reports that there were water stops every mile and lead runners were averaging 11 mph.

After completing the race’s 13.1 miles, the runners cooled off in a fire hydrant.

The steamy weather prompted the National Weather Service to issue a heat advisory for much of southern Minnesota. The advisory is in effect until 8 p.m.