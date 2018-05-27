Heat Wave: Know More: Summer Heat | WCCO Weather Center | Latest Forecast | MN Weather Records
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A motorcyclist was hurt after driving over a tree that fell due to high winds Sunday.

The incident happened along County Road 151 in Holding Township.

The driver, Thomas Joseph Studlarek Avon, was on a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle and tipped over in the ditch after running over the tree.

He then struck a sign and crashed into a barbed wire fence.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office reported the driver suffered non-life threatening injuries, and was transported to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment.

