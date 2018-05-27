MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — The Memorial Day weekend heat wave is causing some roads to buckle in Minnesota.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation said that the extreme heat is causing some pavement to expand.

“Pavement buckles can be very dangerous for motorists. Try not to drive over a buckle if possible. Instead, slow down and safely move into another lane,” MnDOT tweeted.

Record high temperatures were recorded Sunday across Wisconsin, Minnesota and the Dakotas.

The heat took its toll on many roads. Photos posted to Twitter showed Minnehaha Avenue buckled at 46th Street South in Minneapolis.

In Wisconsin, the southbound lane of Interstate 41 near Fond du Lac was shut down for about two hours after the concrete broke apart. In South Dakota, a similar situation was reported along Interstate 90 near Chamberlain.

Several cities have opened up cooling centers, including in Rock County, Wisconsin, and the Twin Cities metro area.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an air quality alert for Monday, covering the Twin Cities, along with central and southeastern parts of the state.

