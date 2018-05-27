MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police believe alcohol may have been a factor in a crash that killed one person in Wisconsin Sunday afternoon.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Offices says the rollover crash happened on County Highway SS at County Highway B, near Rice Lake.

A single pickup truck was involved in the crash. The truck went into the ditch before rolling several times.

Authorities said that the 37-year-old driver, from Rice Lake, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not immediately identify the driver, but said that he was not wearing a seat belt and that alcohol use was suspected.