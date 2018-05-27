MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A heat advisory will cover most of southern Minnesota Sunday afternoon as temperatures are expected to climb near 100 degrees.

The National Weather Service says the advisory will being at 1 p.m. and last until 8 p.m. High temperatures are expected to be between 95 and 100 degrees, with little relief from the southerly breeze.

Residents in the advisory area are encouraged to drink plenty of water, stay out of the sun and find relief in air-conditioned conditioned buildings.

Particular attention should be paid to children and the elderly. Pets will also need help beating the heat.

Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says that temperatures in the Twin Cities look to climb into the upper 90s. If the mercury reaches 97 degrees, it’ll set a new record.

Looking ahead, Memorial Day won’t bring a change in the weather. Near-record temperatures are again expected for the holiday as the May heat wave continues.