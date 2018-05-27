By Mike Max
Filed Under:Mike Max, Stefon Diggs, Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Vikings’ Stefon Diggs has branded himself with one unforgettable play.

It’s often called the “Minneapolis Miracle,” and for Vikings fans, it will perhaps be the greatest highlight of his career.

But don’t tell that to Diggs. At least not now.

“I’m kinda over it at this point,” the receiver told reporters over the weekend. “You know, it’s definitely a blessing, but we’ve got a brand new season to worry about.”

The 24-year-old is trying to get back to business as usual. He’s got a new offensive coordinator, John DeFilippo, who has big expectations for him.

He’s also got a new quarterback, Kirk Cousins. The two spent time together in Atlanta during the off-season.

“To take that time out is really important when it comes to building something special,” Diggs said. “You need to know a guy more than just on the football field.”

But as much as Diggs is looking forward to the new NFL season, the memory of last season’s miracle is not far from his mind.

“It’s a blessing,” he said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch