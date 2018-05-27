MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Vikings’ Stefon Diggs has branded himself with one unforgettable play.

It’s often called the “Minneapolis Miracle,” and for Vikings fans, it will perhaps be the greatest highlight of his career.

But don’t tell that to Diggs. At least not now.

“I’m kinda over it at this point,” the receiver told reporters over the weekend. “You know, it’s definitely a blessing, but we’ve got a brand new season to worry about.”

The 24-year-old is trying to get back to business as usual. He’s got a new offensive coordinator, John DeFilippo, who has big expectations for him.

He’s also got a new quarterback, Kirk Cousins. The two spent time together in Atlanta during the off-season.

“To take that time out is really important when it comes to building something special,” Diggs said. “You need to know a guy more than just on the football field.”

But as much as Diggs is looking forward to the new NFL season, the memory of last season’s miracle is not far from his mind.

“It’s a blessing,” he said.