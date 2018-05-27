MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Wisconsin woman needed to be rescued Saturday evening after she lost her kayak while exploring an island on a southern Minnesota lake.

The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office says the woman, of Watertown, Wisconsin, was on Swan Lake when she became disoriented while walking amid an island’s tall weeds and trees.

Crews boated to the island where the woman was stranded and found her. Medical personnel evaluated her condition and cleared her for release.

The woman’s kayak was not found.