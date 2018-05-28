MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This Memorial Day is one for the record books.

Temperatures at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport reached 100 degrees just after 2:15 p.m. Monday. This is only the second time that a 100-degree temperature has been recorded in the Twin Cities since records have been kept.

The previous high temperature for May 28 was back in 1934, which measured a high of 98 degrees. The warmest Memorial Day on record was also back in 1934, and was 98 degrees ever.

The last time it was 100 degrees or above in the Twin Cities was July 6, 2012.

This is the earliest we’ve seen a 100-degree day in the Twin Cities in recorded history. Previously, the record was May 31.

Update: as of 2:18p we've hit 100° and we still have a couple more hours of heating to go. — Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) May 28, 2018