Heat Wave: Know More: Summer Heat | WCCO Weather Center | Latest Forecast | MN Weather Records
Filed Under:Heat Wave, hot weather, Local TV, Mike Augustyniak

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This Memorial Day is one for the record books.

Temperatures at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport reached 100 degrees just after 2:15 p.m. Monday. This is only the second time that a 100-degree temperature has been recorded in the Twin Cities since records have been kept.

The previous high temperature for May 28 was back in 1934, which measured a high of 98 degrees. The warmest Memorial Day on record was also back in 1934, and was 98 degrees ever.

The last time it was 100 degrees or above in the Twin Cities was July 6, 2012.

This is the earliest we’ve seen a 100-degree day in the Twin Cities in recorded history. Previously, the record was May 31.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch