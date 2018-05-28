SEVERE WEATHER: Watch The Latest Forecast | Check Live Radar | Photo Gallery | Weather App
(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Brooklyn Center say five people have been taken to the hospital after a crash Monday afternoon.

According to police, the two-vehicle crash occurred at Bass Lake Road and Brooklyn Boulevard in Brooklyn Center shortly before 3 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found two vehicles involved in the accident with five adult victims.

All five victims were taken to the hospital where their conditions are unknown.

Brooklyn Center is investigating the crash.

