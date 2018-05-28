MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A couple of teenagers fishing in Minnesota got an unexpected visit from a friendly deer Sunday morning.

On Twitter, Stephanie G share the video of the cute encounter. She says her nephews, Ryan and Logan Henningson of Winona, 16 and 13 respectively, were fishing when a curious deer began following them.

“He walked along the shore near them for 20 minutes before heading back into the woods. 10 minutes later he came back down to greet them at the boat,” she wrote.

The cute encounter happened on Lake Emily in Emily, Minnesota.

Check out the video below:

