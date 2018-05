MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A section of Highway 169 closed in the southwest metro Monday afternoon following a fatal crash.

The State Patrol says the crash happened just before 4 p.m. at the Delaware Avenue intersection, near Jordan.

While troopers didn’t immediately give details on the crash, they said that both directions of the highway will be closed near the scene.

A detour will take motorists around the crash site via Scott County Road 66.