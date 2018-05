MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man died Monday in southern Minnesota after he fell into the Cannon River while fishing.

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office says the 40-year-old St. Paul man fell into the river around 11:30 a.m. near Welsh and was found by canoers about two hours later.

The man’s name not was not released.

Witnesses told authorities that the man was fishing from the shore, fell into the water and did not resurface.