MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 46-year-old Sauk Centre man has been hospitalized after colliding with a deer early Monday morning.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the incident occurred just after 2 a.m. on westbound Interstate 94 in Albany Township in Stearns County. There, a man driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling westbound on the interstate when he struck a deer.

The driver, Joseph Kane, was taken to a hospital in St. Cloud with non-life threatening injuries.

Kane was not wearing a helmet, the state patrol said.