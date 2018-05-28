Filed Under:Storms, Thunderstorms, Weather
(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A cluster of thunderstorms rumbled over the Twin Cities metro Monday evening, bringing strong winds and golf-ball sized hail.

The storms swept through the metro area in the early evening hours, not long after temperatures reached a record-breaking 100 degrees.

trampoline down Damage Reported After Storms Lash The Twin Cities

(credit: CBS)

Some damage was reported.

In Blaine, a trampoline was blown over, and a large tree was uprooted near the entrance of Pioneer Park.

Up to golf-ball sized hail was reported in several communities.

Weather officials say scattered thunderstorms are expected throughout the night.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch