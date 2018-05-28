MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A cluster of thunderstorms rumbled over the Twin Cities metro Monday evening, bringing strong winds and golf-ball sized hail.
The storms swept through the metro area in the early evening hours, not long after temperatures reached a record-breaking 100 degrees.
Some damage was reported.
In Blaine, a trampoline was blown over, and a large tree was uprooted near the entrance of Pioneer Park.
Up to golf-ball sized hail was reported in several communities.
Weather officials say scattered thunderstorms are expected throughout the night.
9:05p radar check: all warnings have expired. There are still storms and heavy downpours on radar, and they are likely to continue into the pre-dawn hours of Tuesday… but additional severe weather is unlikely and will be isolated. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/ZkOZgixHpF
— Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) May 29, 2018