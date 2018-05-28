Heat Wave: Know More: Summer Heat | WCCO Weather Center | Latest Forecast | MN Weather Records
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Your checking account or credit card may take a bit of a hit in the next few months.

A new survey by Capital One shows that 87 percent of us spend more money in the summertime. In fact, Americans are expected to spend an average of $305 more on socializing during the summer.

Going out to eat takes the biggest toll on a person’s budget, because who wants to cook at home when it’s this hot?

Also, just over half of Americans plan to take a vacation this summer, and they’re expecting to spend at least $1,000.

Lastly, gas prices are rising, with the national average hovering around $2.93 – the highest price going into summer since 2014. That’ll not only affect personal travel, but may raise prices of food and other services.

