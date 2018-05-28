ST. PAUL (WCCO) — Working in the health care industry can have its ups and downs like any other job. But every so often a patient comes along that inspires doctors and staff almost beyond belief.

Such is the case with 35-year-old Samantha Lademann.

Born with cerebral palsy, she’s been forced to use a wheelchair, until a special surgery followed by an intensive six month rehab at Gillette Children’s Hospital in St. Paul.

On Monday, she walked out of the hospital on her own two legs.

Born at just one-pound, fourteen-ounces, Lademann has been up against it from the very beginning.

“The people in the neonatal ward said she’s a fighter,” said Bob Lademann, her father. “Even at a pound and-a-half, she’s a fighter.”

And she would need to be…as an infant, Lademann was diagnosed with cerebral palsy. With that came a multitude of hospital visits.

“She’s had over 33 odd surgeries,” her father said.

That alone would be enough to cause any of us to lose hope, but not this young woman.

“I was struck by how motivated she was,” said nurse Jessica Brunotty. “She was a trooper.”

Ludemann was recently in the hospital again. This time to undergo a series of surgeries to help her walk.

But before this, she had to lose 150 pounds.

Ludemann’s drive and her will to walk again had a very inspirational affect on those around her.

“She has the will of an Olympic athlete,” said nurse Carrie Kennedy.

Ludemann fought through the weight loss, the surgeries, and the months of rehabilitation and has gained the admiration and respect of the entire staff at Gillette Children’s.

One of them gave her a nick name: “Super Girl.”

After she was presented with a cape, she promised her doctor that she would wear when she could walk.

Now that she’s out of the hospital, Ludemann says ready to do some adaptive water skiing and tennis.