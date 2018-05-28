Heat Wave: Know More: Summer Heat | WCCO Weather Center | Latest Forecast | MN Weather Records
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Voyageurs National Park quarter could end up in your wallet soon. It’s being released into circulation two weeks from today.

The commemorative quarter shows a loon with a rock cliff in the background. The U.S. Mint will have two ceremonies on Thursday, June 14 to celebrate its release. One will be in International Falls and the other in Kabetogama.

The quarter is part of a collection of 58 commemorative coins that highlight America’s national parks.

