MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in western Wisconsin are looking for two suspects after a shooting left a man hospitalized late Sunday night.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help finding 34-year-old Shawn Harris Goplen of Red Wing, Minnesota, and 36-year-old Kari Lynn Blank of Ellsworth, Wisconsin. Deputies say both suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.

Kari Blank and Shawn Goplen (credit: Dunn County Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators say it happened just before 11 p.m. on the 5900 block of County Road D in Tainter Township. First responders found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and was conscious on the way to Mayo-Eau Claire hospital.

Investigators say Goplen is wanted for attempted first degree intentional homicide and a Minnesota Department of Corrections warrant, while Blank is wanted for being party to an attempted first degree intentional homicide and a Wisconsin Department of Corrections warrant.

Goplen is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, 300 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Blank is said to be about 5 feet 5 inches tall, 190 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Investigators say they left the scene in separate cars — a silver, four-door Honda or Mitsubishi; or a maroon 2000 Jeep Cherokee.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who sees the suspects not to approach them, but to call 911 immediately.

