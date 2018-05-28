MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in western Wisconsin are looking for two suspects after a shooting left a man hospitalized late Sunday night.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help finding 34-year-old Shawn Harris Goplen of Red Wing, Minnesota, and 36-year-old Kari Lynn Blank of Ellsworth, Wisconsin. Deputies say both suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.

Investigators say it happened just before 11 p.m. on the 5900 block of County Road D in Tainter Township. First responders found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and was conscious on the way to Mayo-Eau Claire hospital.

Investigators say Goplen is wanted for attempted first degree intentional homicide and a Minnesota Department of Corrections warrant, while Blank is wanted for being party to an attempted first degree intentional homicide and a Wisconsin Department of Corrections warrant.

Goplen is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, 300 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Blank is said to be about 5 feet 5 inches tall, 190 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Investigators say they left the scene in separate cars — a silver, four-door Honda or Mitsubishi; or a maroon 2000 Jeep Cherokee.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who sees the suspects not to approach them, but to call 911 immediately.