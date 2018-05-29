MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Twin Cities hit 100 degrees Monday for the first time in more than five years.

It was July 6, 2012, when the temp hit 102 degrees. Monday was the earliest 100 degree day on record in the Twin Cities. The old record was set on May 31, 1934.

All of the hot, stagnant air has led to an air quality alert from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA). When the heat rises, so do the ozone levels.

Starting Tuesday at noon, an air quality alert will go into effect in the Twin Cities metro, Rochester and Albert Lea. The MPCA is warning children, teenagers and people with sensitive breathing conditions to limit their time outdoors.

People of all ages should also avoid doing any extended or heavy activities outside, like playing sports or working outside. The Agency also recommends limiting your time in the car and to only fill up your tank at dusk and dawn.