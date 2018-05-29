MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Bloomington woman is in custody after police say she killed her husband in a domestic dispute.

Pamela Dowd Carpenter, 51, is being held on probably cause for murder at the Bloomington Jail without bail.

It started when Carpenter called police after she and her 53-year-old husband, Michael Scott Carpenter, had a domestic dispute. When officers arrived at the home On Utica Circle, they found the man unconscious on the floor with injuries on his upper body

Paramedics took him to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he later died. An autopsy from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner found he died from blunt force injuries to his head.