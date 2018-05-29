SEVERE WEATHER: Watch The Latest Forecast | Check Live Radar | Weather App | Send Storm Photos
WELCH, Minn. (AP) — Goodhue County sheriff’s officials say a fisherman has died after falling into the Cannon River.

Authorities say the 40-year-old St. Paul man was fishing with his family on Memorial Day and was standing on a steep bank when he fell into the fast-moving river.

Deputies and Department of Natural Resources conservation officers launched a water search and recovered the man’s body about 1 mile down river.

