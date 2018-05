MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A child has been airlifted to Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis after being pulled from a lake Monday.

According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, emergency services responded at 10:02 a.m. Monday to the report of an unresponsive child found in Rush Lake.

The child was located by a parent in 2 to 3 feet of water near a dock. CPR was performed.

The child was taken to the Children’s Hospital Intensive Care Unit in Minneapolis.