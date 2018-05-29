SEVERE WEATHER: Watch The Latest Forecast | Check Live Radar | Weather App | Send Storm Photos
Filed Under:Allen Magelssen, Crystal Police Department, Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, Jamar Winston Hollins, Officer-Involved Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities have identified a sheriff’s deputy and suspect in an officer-involved shooting last week in Crystal.

The incident happened last Wednesday on the 3600 block of Colorado Avenue North. The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office and Crystal police responded to serve an order of protection against an adult male for danger of domestic abuse. The court order required the man be removed from the residence.

When authorities attempted to remove him, the man grabbed a knife and locked himself in a bathroom.

After more than two hours of negotiations, they made entry and attempted several times to use a Taser on the man. They were not successful, and a sheriff’s deputy shot the man.

The suspect was taken to North Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Authorities with the BCA recovered a knife at the scene.

The BCA identified the suspect as 39-year-old Jamar Winston Hollins of Crystal. The sheriff’s deputy who shot Hollins has been identified as Allen Magelssen. He has been a licensed deputy with Hennepin County since 2006.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch