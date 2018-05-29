MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities have identified a sheriff’s deputy and suspect in an officer-involved shooting last week in Crystal.

The incident happened last Wednesday on the 3600 block of Colorado Avenue North. The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office and Crystal police responded to serve an order of protection against an adult male for danger of domestic abuse. The court order required the man be removed from the residence.

When authorities attempted to remove him, the man grabbed a knife and locked himself in a bathroom.

After more than two hours of negotiations, they made entry and attempted several times to use a Taser on the man. They were not successful, and a sheriff’s deputy shot the man.

The suspect was taken to North Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Authorities with the BCA recovered a knife at the scene.

The BCA identified the suspect as 39-year-old Jamar Winston Hollins of Crystal. The sheriff’s deputy who shot Hollins has been identified as Allen Magelssen. He has been a licensed deputy with Hennepin County since 2006.