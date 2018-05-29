MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It was a deadly Memorial Day weekend, with six people killed in six separate crashes on Minnesota roads, according to the Department of Public Safety.

The deaths include a 27-year-old man who hit a vehicle head-on in Scott County, a 19-year-old woman who died in a Dakota County crash where speed and distraction is suspected, and a 45-year-old man who crashed his ATV in Red Lake.

There were also three motorcycle deaths with a 21-year-old man dying while fleeing police in Mower County, a 69-year-old woman who crashed going too fast for conditions in Anoka County, and a 23-year-old man who crashed in Dakota County.

There were five other crashes involving serious injury.

The Minnesota DPS says preliminary numbers reflect that road fatalities are now ahead of where they were at this point last year. Numbers show 118 people lost their lives in traffic crashes so far in 2018, compared with 115 at this time last year.

Three-hundred and seventy-four people were also arrested for DWI over the weekend, bringing the total of DWI arrests up to 2,078 in 2018.

The Minnesota DPS is reminding drivers to stay attentive on the road, watch for motorcycles, buckle up and slow down.