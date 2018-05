MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Parents in Missouri have an unusual option if they’re worried about their kids taking drugs. They can rent a drug-sniffing dog.

A business called Metro K9 Detection Services charges $200.

The dogs can sniff out marijuana, meth, cocaine, heroin, PCP and ecstasy.

A dog handler says when they find things, it’s basically just confirming the parents’ suspicions. And, he says it’s nice when we don’t find things.