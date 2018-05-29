MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A number of schools in the Twin Cities and beyond are changing their plans today in light of the intense heat.

This comes after the Twin Cities made it to 100 degrees Monday, for the first time in more than five years and only the second time ever recorded during the month of May.

From the roads to air conditioning system, this intense heat is hard on everything. It is even sending kids inside to spend recess indoors.

Step by Step Montessori School in Plymouth uses a specific set of guidelines called the Child Care Weather Watch to determine when it is too hot for kids to be outside. It takes heat and humidity into account and gives green, yellow or red score based on those numbers. Green means kids are alright to play, yellow means time outside should be limited and red means they will have to stay inside during recess to do other activities.

School districts are also feeling the heat. Some St. Paul Public Schools don’t have air conditioning, so they had to be ventilated overnight. Those schools will be using fans in hallways and classrooms to keep things cool.

The district is also urging parents to send their kids to school in lightweight clothing and will allow students to use chilled neckbands or washcloths in class.

On the other side of town, the Academy of Holy Angels in Richfield will release students starting at 1 p.m. because the entire building doesn’t have air conditioning. In the meantime, teachers with air conditioned rooms are offering up the times that they don’t have class so that other classes can be held those cooler areas.

There is some good news for students, staff and teachers looking for a break from the hot weather. School at most Twin Cities schools lets out for the summer within the next few weeks.